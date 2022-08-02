Lysando AG market leader in the field of antimicrobial proteins is pleased to announce that Wilhelm von Haller has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer this March. Baron von Haller is an expert in Corporate Finance, apprenticed during more than 30 years as leading executive in various roles at Deutsche Bank Group.

Wilhelm von Haller CFO Lysando AG

"Wilhelm von Haller brings exactly the type of experience in global finance and business operations we need now. Moreover, as an advisor he has had the chance to get to know the Artilysin technology for many years. Taken together, these are important factors to succeed in the new role and to fuel our future growth," says Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lysando AG, Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau. "Recent developments have confirmed that we have taken the right choice with Wilhelm von Haller, as he has already been setting many important new impulses for Lysando."

Wilhelm von Haller assumed the position of CFO on March 1, 2022. Furthermore, Baron von Haller actively serves on several supervisory boards and advisory committees.

"The past few years have highlighted the importance of innovation in medicine particularly with regard to infectious diseases. Lysando has developed one of the most promising technologies in the field of combatting bacterial infections," says CFO Wilhelm von Haller. "Being part of the Lysando team and having the opportunity to contribute the know-how I have been able to accumulate over the past decades into a progressive company fills me with pride."

About Lysando AG

Lysando AG is the market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysins. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysins constitute an innovative, proprietary and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications: in human and veterinary medicine, but for example also in cosmetics.

Lysando AG's research facility is Lysando Innovations Lab GmbH located in Regensburg's BioPark. BioPark Regensburg fosters companies in biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics analytics as well as the local healthcare management.

