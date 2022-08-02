

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of drinks brands, including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, Tuesday said it expects first-half revenue to be about 157 million pounds, a year over-year growth of about 16 percent.



In the prior year, revenues were 135.3 million euros for the 27 weeks to August 1, 2021.



Fiscal 2022/23 is a 52-week year with a 26-week first half, while last year was a 53-week financial year with a 27-week first half.



Revenue growth would be about 19 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding both the 27th week in prior year and the revenue contribution from MOMA Foods in the current reporting period



The company attributes the strong revenue performance to continued positive momentum across all business units - Barr Soft Drinks, Funkin and MOMA.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates that the UK's current high level of inflation will continue across the balance of the year. Across the second half of the financial year, the company will continue to invest behind its brands.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said, 'Our brands are performing well and our business has continued to demonstrate both its resilience and flexibility. While not immune to the current cost inflationary pressures experienced across the UK, looking forward into the second half of the financial year, we remain confident of delivering a full-year profit performance ahead of the prior year and in line with board expectations.'







