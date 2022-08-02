

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property investment and development company Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC) Tuesday reported loss before tax of 5.7 million pounds for the first six months period, narrower than 105.3 million pounds a year ago.



Loss for the period was 11.2 million pounds or 1.3p per basic share compared with 104.1 million pounds or 12.2p per basic share last year.



The company had a gain of 80.8 million pounds on revaluation and sale of investment and development property in the latest quarter compared with loss of 92.4 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue for the six-month period declined to 33.9 million pounds from 34.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Net rental income, however, increased to 28 million pounds from 21.2 million pounds a year ago, primarily due to lower expected credit losses and no impairment of tenant lease incentives and lease modification costs in the period.



Additionally, the company's Board proposed an interim dividend of 0.8p per share, to be paid as a PID on September 19 to shareholders on the register at August 26.



'Looking ahead, there is strong operational momentum at Covent Garden with demand across all uses. Customer sales in aggregate are ahead of 2019 levels and footfall continues to improve providing us confidence in our leasing strategy for further rental growth,' the company said.







