

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc (SGE.L), an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology company, reported Tuesday that third-quarter total Group revenue increased 7 percent to 488 million pounds from last year's 456 million pounds.



In the quarter, recurring revenue grew 10 percent to 464 million pounds from 423 million pounds last year, with growth accelerating as the year has progressed, supported by continued investment in sales, marketing and innovation.



In the first nine months of the year, total Group revenue increased 6 percent from last year to 1.41 billion pounds, and recurring revenue increased 9 percent to 1.33 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company now expects organic recurring revenue growth for fiscal 2022 to be towards the top end of guidance range of 8 percent to 9 percent.



The guidance across other metrics remains unchanged.



In London, Sage Group shares were trading at 720 pence, up 1.87 percent.







