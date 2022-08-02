

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L), on Tuesday, reported H1 statutory profit before tax of $380 million or 22.7c per share compared to $280 million or 15.8c per share last year.



Core profit before tax totaled $395 million or 24.0c per share versus $323 million or 18.7c per share in the prior period.



Core net revenue for the period amounted to $855 million compared to $728 million generated a year ago.



Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said, 'The first half of 2022 was yet another strong period for Man Group. Amidst a volatile market environment, we delivered for our clients and shareholders alike, demonstrating the value that active, uncorrelated investment strategies and solutions can bring to portfolios.'







