AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 01/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 232.6035

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6331245

CODE: CMU

ISIN: LU1602144575

