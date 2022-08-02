DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.2734
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192654
CODE: STPU LN
ISIN: LU2018762653
