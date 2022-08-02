DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2022 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 216.7512

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2002158

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 178564 EQS News ID: 1410975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410975&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)