Dienstag, 02.08.2022
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
02.08.22
08:04 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,96 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
02.08.2022
02.08.2022 | 10:09
AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 2

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2022, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 1 August 2022 as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI69 294R114.60R7 941 092.40
A TakoordeenChief Financial Officer, AECI46 294R114.60R5 305 292.40
KM KathanDirector of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI46 161R114.60R5 290 050.60
C SinghGroup Company Secretary, AECI22 682R114.60R2 599 357.20
DJ MulqueenyPrescribed Officer, AECI27 112R114.60R3 107 035.20
DK MurrayPrescribed Officer, AECI27 112R114.60R3 107 035.20

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
2 August 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2022 PR Newswire
