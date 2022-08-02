AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2022, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 1 August 2022 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value MA Dytor Chief Executive, AECI 69 294 R114.60 R7 941 092.40 A Takoordeen Chief Financial Officer, AECI 46 294 R114.60 R5 305 292.40 KM Kathan Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI 46 161 R114.60 R5 290 050.60 C Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 22 682 R114.60 R2 599 357.20 DJ Mulqueeny Prescribed Officer, AECI 27 112 R114.60 R3 107 035.20 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI 27 112 R114.60 R3 107 035.20

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 August 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)