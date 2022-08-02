AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, August 2
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARY, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2022, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 1 August 2022 as follows:
|Name
|Position and company
|No. of shares
|Grant price
|Value
|MA Dytor
|Chief Executive, AECI
|69 294
|R114.60
|R7 941 092.40
|A Takoordeen
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|46 294
|R114.60
|R5 305 292.40
|KM Kathan
|Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI
|46 161
|R114.60
|R5 290 050.60
|C Singh
|Group Company Secretary, AECI
|22 682
|R114.60
|R2 599 357.20
|DJ Mulqueeny
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|27 112
|R114.60
|R3 107 035.20
|DK Murray
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|27 112
|R114.60
|R3 107 035.20
Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.
Woodmead, Sandton
2 August 2022
Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)