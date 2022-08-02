- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus.
- • Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%
- • However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order intake of EUR 3.5 billion, powered by large offshore order wins
- • The EBIT margin miss was mainly in the service business, which recorded a margin of 0.6% compared with consensus of 16.4%, leading Siemens Gamesa to cut its FY margin guidance, even though it said service EBIT margin should recover in the next quarter
- • Vestas is due to report its own quarterly earnings next week
