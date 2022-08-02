Anzeige
02.08.2022
02.08.2022 | 10:25
DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 02-Aug-2022 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total Voting Rights

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:

As of 2 August 2022, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 222,867,775 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 222,867,775.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

ENDs

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 48 predominately four-star hotels with 10,511 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 28 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR192.0 million and a loss after tax of EUR6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  178688 
EQS News ID:  1411239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 03:52 ET (07:52 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
