

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L) reported that its first half pre-tax profit increased to 55.8 million pounds from 55.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 44.8 pence compared to 43.2 pence. Total sales were 694.5 million pounds compared to 546.2 million pounds, prior year.



The Board's expectations for the full year outcome remain unchanged. In the four weeks to 30 July, like-for-like sales in company-managed shops were 13.1% above prior year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 15.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 7 October 2022 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 September 2022.



The Board of Greggs plc has appointed Matthew Davies as an independent non-executive director and Chair Designate. He joins the Board with immediate effect, and will be appointed as Chair on 1st November 2022. Matt previously held CEO positions at Tesco UK & Ireland, Pets at Home, and Halfords. As a non-executive director, Matt chaired N Brown Group plc between 2018 and 2021.



