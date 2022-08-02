Cittaslow International: Cittaslow Metropolis can Save the Planet

A new concrete perspective for metropolitan neighbourhoods.

ORVIETO, Italy, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last decade many big cities, from Busan to Barcelona, from Bruxelles to Taipei, asked Cittaslow to work together to improve quality of life and to spread the Cittaslow philosophy in metropolitan areas. The International Cittaslow Association has been active in many countries since 1999, this provides a well-established experience in 32 different countries. The Cittaslow Metropolis model was created to satisfy this need, a need which becomes strategic for the entire planet. The concept has been developed by the Cittaslow Metropolis International Working Group coordinated by HQ in Italy with French, South Korean and Turkish Cittaslow managers, the Izmir Mayor and Cittaslow Vice-President Tunç Soyer, the Izmir based institutions, academics, NGOs and local people. "After over two years of piloting the project in three quarters of Izmir," - says the President of Cittaslow, Mauro Migliorini, the Mayor of Asolo (It) - "today we are ready to propose a local government model prioritising slow philosophy and good living." The ideas of civil society representatives, professional institutions, experts, and academics about life specific to Izmir and metropolitan cities in general were analysed together with the prevailing views in this field in the world and compared with the Cittaslow philosophy. Citizens of each neighbourhood choose from a check-list of 'slow actions' and 'projects' the most important projects to realize in their neighbourhood within a certain timeframe. "The City management," - explains the Izmir Mayor, Tunç Soyer - "is checking that the activities that are organised in line with people's needs and Cittaslow principles, are inclusive, planned and programmed. We assure that everyone can access services and activities within the framework of the principles of fairness and equality." Checklists highlight the main areas of focus for development. There are a number of methods proposed to achieve the checklist items. Most of these methods have been tested in Izmir during the Cittaslow Metropolis concept development. One can also find the projects that have been developed and implemented in accordance with Cittaslow's methods in Izmir. The main pillars of the new concept are:

Community first: The active participation of all the residents in decision-making and policy-making processes for the future of the city and its inhabitants. Good governance: To increase the abilities of the city administration and make it more effective, transparent, egalitarian and innovative, fostering the existence of openness, participation, transparency, accountability, efficiency and harmony in management. Sustainable and quality mobility: Mobility is one of the most important issues in urban life due to increasing transportation problems. Less or zero fossil, increasing sustainable mobility, walkability and bikeability to ensure the city is enjoyed by everyone. Urban resilience: To fight the global crises, it has been necessary to raise awareness and take measures regarding the protection and sustainability of existing resources. Resilience means a strong local circular economy and use of renewable energy resources. Access to good and healthy food: Everyone has the right to have fair access to healthy, natural and safe food. There is no doubt that production activities carried out with nature-friendly, alternative techniques will support the development of sustainable agriculture. Cittaslow Neighbourhoods: The programme is founded on the idea that quality of life can be improved throughout the city through peaceful, self-sufficient neighbourhoods based on civic engagement.

On 3 September 2022 in Izmir the Presidency Committee of Cittaslow International will meet. The Mayors will visit the 3 Cittaslow Metropolis districts of Izmir and will participate in Terra Madre Anatolia.

