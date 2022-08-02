BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc as at 30 June 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-sustainable-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

2 August 2022