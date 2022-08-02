Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN CA45170B1040, Wertpapier-Name: IDLE LIFESTYLE (SB.VT.) , wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
02.08.2022 08:08:21 60.000 0,26
02.08.2022 08:09:16 63.898 0,246
02.08.2022 08:09:37 20.000 0,263
02.08.2022 08:10:15 55.019 0,253
02.08.2022 08:11:28 20.000 0,26
02.08.2022 08:12:48 20.000 0,213
02.08.2022 08:20:24 10.000 0,19
02.08.2022 08:20:46 14.500 0,172
02.08.2022 08:47:22 40.000 0,166
02.08.2022 08:47:43 20.000 0,164
02.08.2022 08:48:04 20.000 0,164
02.08.2022 08:48:14 10.000 0,164
02.08.2022 08:49:11 12.842 0,164
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 0,01 EUR
