Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce that a new trading system is launched today to provide global retail and professional users with higher speed, as well as better stability and usability.





Poloniex's new trading system offers superior performance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/132309_NTS%20KV%20D_EN-%20twitter.jpg

Through the next-generation matching engine, Poloniex has increased its system's order matching speed and transactions per second by at least 30x and 10x respectively, and has reduced latency by more than 5x, with plans to further improve performance after launch. In addition, the new API has been redesigned for faster performance and more comprehensive features. Market makers, institutional traders and professional traders alike will find it much more user friendly, improving the exchange's overall liquidity.

"The launch of this new trading system is a landmark step forward for Poloniex as a world-class international exchange. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering benefits and the best services for our users," H.E. Justin Sun said. "As one of the world's oldest crypto exchanges, Poloniex has made impressive strides in optimizing its system and will continue to bring an incredible trading experience to retail and professional traders."

Poloniex has always been known for its security and stability, and this new trading system takes consistent execution performance to the next level. It now has higher fault tolerance achieved by adopting a microservices architecture, which ensures uninterrupted functionality of other modules if one were to fail. With support of clustered deployment, sharded databases and auto-scaling, the new system can scale swiftly with no downtime required during upgrades. This means that the system has significantly improved its capacity to handle traffic spikes without compromising the stability of the service and users' trading experience.

Apart from its vastly improved speed and stability, the trading experience is also improved with a few notable features including the market order, the stop-market order, and an enhanced candlestick chart to meet the needs of both amateur and professional traders. The web and mobile app interfaces are fully upgraded to provide a clearer, more intuitive, and more user-friendly experience to allow users to keep abreast of the ever-changing market and plan their investments more strategically.

The new trading platform lays a great foundation for further product development including margin trading, lending and staking.



Poloniex



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/132309_Poloniex%20-%20Logotype%20-%20Light%20Mode%20-%20RGB%201.jpg

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency exchange. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports spot and futures trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

https://www.poloniex.com

Media contact

Sana Fong

sana.fong@poloniex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132309