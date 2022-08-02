

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $171 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $3.60 billion from $3.45 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $171 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $13.9 - $14.3 Bln



