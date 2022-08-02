

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $204.9M, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $271.2 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231M or $2.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.38 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



