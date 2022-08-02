

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) Tuesday reported a decline in second-quarter profit. However, on an adjusted basis earnings were above analysts view.



The Stamford-based information technology company reported a quarterly profit of $205 million or $2.53 per share, compared to $271 million or $3.13 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $231 million or $2.85 per share.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report $2.13 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 17.9 percent to $1.377 billion from $1.167 billion in the previous year. Analysts were looking for $1.32 billion.



Gene Hall, Gartner's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are again raising our guidance and remain well-positioned to deliver long-term, sustained double-digit growth. And we continue to buy back stock, which will increase our per share results this year and beyond.'







