Medlab Clinical has released its cash flow report for Q422 and the full FY22 period. Net cash outflow from operating activities in FY22 was A$9.0m, roughly in line with our estimate of A$9.3m. The company reported cash operating revenues for the year of A$6.2m, however it expects to record a A$3.5m research and development grant post the period end (in September/October 2022). Total cash outflow for FY22 was A$8.2m, which was lower than our estimate of A$9.3m as the company received A$750k and will receive A$250k in November 2022 and is expected to receive A$250k in November 2023 from the disposal of its nutraceuticals business. At end-FY22 Medlab had a gross cash position of A$5.2m which, at the current Q422 burn rate of A$3.4m, we estimate will fund operations into CY23 (second quarter of FY23). In the absence of full company accounts, we maintain our estimates for FY22-23 and will revisit these as more information becomes available. Our valuation of Medlab Clinical is unchanged at A$239.8m or A$0.70 per share.

