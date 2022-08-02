EV TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.: EV Technology Group Appoints Mark Stubbs as Head of Design

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "EV Technology Group") (OTCQB: EVTGF, NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A), announces today the appointment of Mark Stubbs as Head of Design of EV Technology Group. The ex-Radford Motors Executive and designer at legendary automotive brands from Ford to Bugatti to Nissan and General Motors is the latest key hire for EV Technology Group as they continue with their expansion plans.



As Head of Design, Mr. Stubbs will lead the design direction of all the iconic brands under the EV Technology Group strategic brands group. This currently includes iconic brands such as the MOKE as owned by MOKE International. Mr. Stubbs was formerly the Founder and Chief Designer at Radford Motors, the luxury coachbuilder that was originally founded in 1948. Mr. Stubbs notably relaunched the brand in 2021 with the Lotus Type 62-2 at the exclusive Quail Lodge gathering in Pebble Beach.

Mr. Stubbs holds over 20 years of experience in automotive design, with a successful track record of leading design for top OEMs such as Ford, General Motors, and Bugatti, making him one of the most prevalent car designers of today.

Stubbs will play an integral role at EV Technology Group, bringing his specialised knowledge and expertise to the board to create value to the brand and align with the Company's mission to bring back the joy of motoring in an electric world. He will be working alongside Chief Product Officer Dan Burge, focusing on product in the United States, a key market for the Company where rapid growth is expected in the next 12 months.





Pictured: Mark Stubbs, Head of Design at EV Technology Group

"I am incredibly pleased to announce that Mark is joining EV Technology Group," said Wouter Witvoet, EV Technology Group's CEO and Founder. "Mark is a highly regarded veteran within the automotive world who has helped shape the designs of many celebrated vehicles. He also has an incredibly specialised design skillset, making him an integral piece of our puzzle as we go through the phases of rapid growth."

"When I saw the vision of EV Technology Group I wanted to be involved," said Mark Stubbs, Head of Design at EV Technology Group. "Wouter and the team have discovered the secret ingredient to success in the EV space. I believe what's important and missing in this space is understanding the essence that makes an iconic car an icon, the key is preserving this experience yet still embracing tomorrow's technology and design. I'm passionate about brands and their historic value and I'm excited to bring my design and industry knowledge to the company, and honoured to be able to bring back iconic automotive brands and create future iconic vehicles under the EV Technology Group's EV portfolio."

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a vision of electrifying iconic brands - and a mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EVT Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EVT Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience - acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media

Rachael D'Amore

rachael@talkshopmedia.com

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

dave@redchip.com

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

wouter@evtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4489245e-5aee-4a52-b79a-b0b8f989aaaa



