

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $282.37 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $231.68 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.51 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $282.37 Mln. vs. $231.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 to $1.38 Full year EPS guidance: $5.46 to $5.54



