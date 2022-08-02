

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):



Earnings: -$188 million in Q2 vs. $64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q2 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$153 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.



Revenue: $2.45 billion in Q2 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.



