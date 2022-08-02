

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $287.5 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $276.0 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.8% to $2.13 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $287.5 Mln. vs. $276.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.36 to $4.40



