

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased slightly in July but the total number of unemployed reached the lowest for the month of July since 2008, the labor ministry said Tuesday.



The number of people out of work rose 3,230 people or 0.1 percent in July from the previous month. The total unemployed persons stood at 2.88 million, the lowest figure in the month of July since 2008.



Compared to the same month of last year, unemployment registered the largest annual decrease of 532,683.



Among major economic sectors, unemployment in services increased notably by 11,237 in July. At the same time, unemployment in the agriculture and construction sectors rose by 825 and 976, respectively. Meanwhile, industry reported a fall of 1,909.







