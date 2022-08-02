

Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):



Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $306 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $1.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q2 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.



Outlook:



International Game Technology tightened its full-year revenue outlook to $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion billion versus its previous view of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion.



The updated outlook includes impact of currency rates and sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in Q3'22



For the third quarter, the company expects to report revenue of about $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion



Dividend:



The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 30 to shareholders of record on August 16.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 - $4.2 Bln







