Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FWB: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged investor relations consultant Andrew Hay to conduct investor relations activities. Mr. Hay spent the last 20 years working as an investor relations and communications specialist consulting to publicly traded mineral exploration and technology companies.

The initial term of the contract is for six months and is subject to automatic renewal for further consecutive six months unless otherwise terminated by either party. In consideration for the services the Company will pay Mr. Hay C$3,000 monthly and has granted 50,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.48 under the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Mr. Hay will be based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company has been advised that Mr. Hay does not own any shares of Goldsource Mines.

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to an employee of the Company to purchase 7,500 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.48 per share for a five-year term expiring August 2, 2027.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focussed on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

Steve Parsons

CEO

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Steve Parsons, CEO

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760

Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@goldsourcemines.com

Website: www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132566