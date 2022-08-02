

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $702 million, or $4.94 per share. This compares with $600 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $6.59 billion from $6.11 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $702 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.94 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.35 -Revenue (Q2): $6.59 Bln vs. $6.11 Bln last year.



