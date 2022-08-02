BIS Research Study Projects the Global Harvesting Equipment Market to Reach $30.11 Billion by 2027

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Harvesting Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $30.11 billion in terms of revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.08%.

The harvesting equipment industry has witnessed an increasing demand from various end-use industries, including agriculture, animal feed, and dairy. Nowadays, agriculture equipment is used in precision farming, fodder harvesting, and mechanized farming practices in developing countries.

The report highlights the key driving and restraining forces for the market as well as the opportunities in different applications across the leading countries.

The detailed study is a compilation of 132 market data tables and 30 figures spread through 213 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Global Harvesting Equipment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027.'

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the harvesting equipment market:

Growing demand for maize crop product

Rising demand for harvesters in precision farming

Surging harvester use in forage industry

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High initial investment

Lack of technical knowledge about advanced farming equipment in developing countries

Limited availability of after-sales services

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Harvesting equipment has huge potential in the near future, as it is used by farmers, animal feed producers, and dairy farmers. Through a better adoption of such agriculture equipment in precision farming, the consumers' demand for harvesting equipment will increase during 2022-2027."

Recent Developments in Global Harvesting Equipment Market

In March 2022 , Deere & Company updated its S-Series combine harvesters as per consumer demand. Due to this, the company creates awareness among the farmers and drives sales growth globally.

, Deere & Company updated its S-Series combine harvesters as per consumer demand. Due to this, the company creates awareness among the farmers and drives sales growth globally. In May 2021 , Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. established a new production plant for farm equipment in Pithampur, India . This plant produces rice transplanters, potato planters, and harvesters. The company has a strong presence in Asian markets. Due to this investment, the company would increase its harvester production in the Asian market.

, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. established a new production plant for farm equipment in Pithampur, . This plant produces rice transplanters, potato planters, and harvesters. The company has a strong presence in Asian markets. Due to this investment, the company would increase its harvester production in the Asian market. In September 2021 , CNH Industrial N.V. launched Case IH Axial-Flow 4000 combine harvester in Africa and the Middle East region. Due to this product launch, CNH Industrial N.V. entered Africa and the Middle East market.

