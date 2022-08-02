Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Arthur Smith CEO at Digerati Technologies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Digerati Technologies. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Arthur Smith Chief Executive Officer at Digerati Technologies Inc.

Arthur L. Smith

Chief Executive Officer at Digerati Technologies

Art has over 25 years of public company experience with a comprehensive background in technology and global telecommunications. Over the years, he has developed expertise in broad-based management including corporate finance, financial operations, business development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic and tactical planning, sales and operational management, and international business. As founder of Digerati Technologies, Inc., Art has held various positions within the Company, including Chairman, CEO, and President of the Company's international subsidiary. Art is also co-founder and former Chairman of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB), a leading provider of Internet-based information exchange solutions and former wholly-owned subsidiary of Digerati. GlobalSCAPE was spun-off to the Company's shareholders as a separate publicly-traded entity.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers maintaining margins as the company grows, the acquisitions of SkyNet and NextLevel, growth strategy in the near term plus much more.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries NextLevel Internet (NextLevelinternet.com) T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), and SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/dtgi-interview/

