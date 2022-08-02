LIAN Group invests eight-digit amount in Alkira, a top disruptor in the cloud industry, backed by Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, and Koch Disruptive Technologies

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIAN is pleased to announce its strategic partnership and investment in Alkira, the leader in Cloud Area Networking. In parallel to its strategic initiatives to support Alkira's expansion in Europe, LIAN has completed a strategic investment in the Silicon Valley startup, to support its rapid growth and capitalize on the market momentum.

Alkira Cloud Area Networking is a full stack, edge-to-cloud, enterprise-grade network. With built-in routing and network services. It's the only network 100% built in the cloud, delivered as a service, with no hardware to buy or agents to install. Alkira was founded by CEO Amir Khan and his brother Atif Khan, Alkira's CTO. The two brothers and tech luminaries created and co-founded SD-WAN provider Viptela, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $610 million.

Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira, commented: "Alkira Cloud Area Networking is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users. Our customers can stand up new global networks and cloud onramps in hours instead of months. One cloud or many. And for the first time, they can enjoy an elastic network that scales up and down based on business demand. We're excited to partner with the LIAN Group as we continue our global expansion."

Erenik Yzeiraj, Managing Director at LIAN Group, commented: "This is truly a strategic milestone for LIAN as we enter this exciting partnership with Alkira. Following the management for more than one year, one can witness the exceptional execution of the team as well as the user experience the solution offers to enterprises. We are privileged to be part of this venture and are committed to supporting the company going forward."

About Lian Group

Lian Group is a leading European investment firm focused on bridging the gap between European capital and North American next generation economy. The group positions itself as a strategic investor and partner to disruptive tech companies offering business development and strategic support, beyond its invested capital. Operating on a deal-by-deal basis, it offers an investment tailored to the founders' business plan. Previous investments include Zoom Video Communications, Spotify, Indigo Agriculture, Alto Pharmacy, Curv, etc.

Learn more: www.liangroup.io

About Alkira

Alkira Cloud Area Networking is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users.

We automate the entire creation, management, and operation of your network. Need to expand to multiple regions? Or thinking of multi-cloud? Your Cloud Area Network unifies your entire network to form a high resiliency, low-latency global Cloud Fabric.

Managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know. One that instantly scales. And delivered as a service. Automatically deployed via UI or code. With end to end visibility.

Using Alkira, your network team will move faster. Manage less. And save more. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

Person of Contact at Lian Group:

Erenik Yzeiraj

ey@liangroup.io

+41787995758

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869139/LIAN_Group_Logo.jpg