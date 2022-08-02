Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2022 | 14:09
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iHerb Achieves Customer Service Milestones

Users Highly Rate iHerb on Top Online Platforms

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, the world's largest e-commerce platform dedicated to health and wellness, reached significant milestones last month. The company is excited to announce its ratings among Google Customers, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store. With a 4.9 star rating on Google, 4.8 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the already well-reviewed app just improved even more. With updated features and increased functionality, it's evident that iHerb is committed to customer satisfaction.