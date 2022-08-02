iHerb Achieves Customer Service Milestones

Users Highly Rate iHerb on Top Online Platforms

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, the world's largest e-commerce platform dedicated to health and wellness, reached significant milestones last month. The company is excited to announce its ratings among Google Customers, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store. With a 4.9 star rating on Google, 4.8 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the already well-reviewed app just improved even more. With updated features and increased functionality, it's evident that iHerb is committed to customer satisfaction.

The iHerb app has quickly become customers' go-to shopping platform, thanks to its easy-to-use interface and comprehensive selection of products. It has consistently maintained high ratings and reviews, with 98,000+ ratings on iOS, and 440,000+ ratings on Android. Shoppers appreciate being able to find everything they need in one place, and the app's Rewards program is an added bonus that keeps them coming back. As the world's biggest health and wellness shop , customers can rest assured they're getting the best possible selection and prices - wherever they are.

"We've always been committed to providing an excellent customer experience, and we are thrilled to have reached this milestone, our customers have always been our top priority, and their feedback reflects our core values and we look forward to continuing to provide the best possible service to them in the future." Said Neil Folgate Vice President, Digital Marketing

Download the app now by visiting https://www.iherb.com/info/applanding

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

