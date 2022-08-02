Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Set to Reach USD 1035 Million by 2030, With a Huge CAGR Of 15% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market by Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), End-users (Individual, Commercial, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2030", the market was valued at USD 372 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of around 15% by the year 2030. The global AI writing assistant software market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to high usage in various applications such as educational & training institutions, government sectors, and publishers.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Grammarly Inc.

Ginger Software

Textio

AI Writer

Frase, Inc.

Jasper.ai

Anyword (Keywee Inc.)

ProWritingAid (Orpheus Technology)

SEMrush

Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd

Skillroads

Textly, Inc. (Linguix)

Scalenut

Datapeople

WRITER

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, end-users, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/3973

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the AI Writing Assistant Software Market

In terms of types, the global AI writing assistant software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based type segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based AI assistant software maintains uniformity across the team network to keep messages professional and error-free. The cloud-based AI writing assistant software aids in reducing users' capital costs because it charges users based on their usage. These factors are estimated to drive the cloud-based segment.

Based on end-users, the global AI writing assistant software market is segmented into individual, commercial, and others. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of AI writing assistant software by small, medium-sized, and large businesses for market research and business promotion.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players and increasing research and development activities in the region. The market in Europe is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global AI writing assistant software market, owing to the growing strategic investment in AI technology by Europe-based companies.

The market in Europe is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand for AI writing assistant software and favorable government regulations implemented to promote AI technology. These tools and technologies are mostly adopted by content writing industries to get their work done in a short time and accurately.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/ai-writing-assistant-software-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The AI writing assistant software market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the increasing R&D activities and rising novel production in the region.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the increasing R&D activities and rising novel production in the region. The AI writing assistant software market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Rising promotional activities for the usage of writing assistant software in several applications in this region is anticipated to promote the market in the coming years.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Rising promotional activities for the usage of writing assistant software in several applications in this region is anticipated to promote the market in the coming years. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. The cloud-based AI assistant software keeps messages professional and free from errors by ensuring consistency across the team network The cloud-based AI writing assistant software routinely maintains data backup and continuously enhances services.

The commercial end-user segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to increasing adoption of AI writing assistant software by large, medium, and small enterprises. Increasing use of the software by these enterprises is for market research and business promotion.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "global AI writing assistant software Market by Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), End-users (Individual, Commercial, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 - 2030"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/3973

Key Segments Covered

By Types

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-users

Individual

Commercial

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Other Related Reports:

Global AI Artificial Intelligence Speaker Sales Market by Type (Bluetooth Connection, Wireless Connection), By Application (Online Sales, Offline Retail) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Application (Individual, Enterprise, Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market by Applications (Metabolic diseases, Cardiovascular diseases, Neurodegenerative diseases, Immuno-oncology, and Others), Offerings (Services and Software), Technology (Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Supervised Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 - 2030

AI Writing Assistant Software Market by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Application (Household Use, Commercial Use, Other), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra - 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443749/Growth_Market_Report_Logo.jpg