Winners, Inc. Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire "The Longshot Report" with over 15,000 Active Subscribers in their Sports Handicapping Service

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its subsidiary VegasWinners provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today it has executed a letter of intent to acquire Golf Longshots, LLC., known as The Longshot Report, a rapidly growing internet/online subscription-based company that gives daily and weekly advice on a broad range of sports picks for fantasy and sports betting with an online platform and mobile app available for download at the App Store and Play Store. The acquisition is scheduled to close early this month.

The Longshot Report, founded in 2019 has seen dramatic Annual Revenue growth since inception with over 15,000 active subscribers, digital infrastructure in place, web platform, mobile app, payment processing center, developed App available for download in the App Store and Play Store and a guide to "Beating the Sports Betting Market" available on its website.

Brian Foy, The Longshot Report CEO stated "Together with Winners Inc., we're incredibly excited to bring our unique approach and sports investment strategies to the market that has yielded a customer acquisition strategy that will help Winners not only grow their subscription business, but also compound the traffic of sports investors heading to their affiliate sportsbooks sites, to grow revenues. The timing is perfect heading into our busiest time of year, the upcoming College and NFL football season. As the market cap in legal sports gambling grows, Winners Inc. will become a turnkey destination and solution for intelligent sports bettors looking for a true edge in the market."

Wayne Allyn Root, Winners, Inc. CEO stated "We're excited to announce our first acquisition in the sports gaming and handicapping field. The Longshot Report is the ideal model for where we plan to take Winners, Inc. With legal, licensed sports gambling exploding across the USA, our game plan is to acquire other companies that fit our model of providing high-quality analysis, advice, predictions, and information to millions of American sports gamblers. We were so impressed with the model built by CEO Brian Foy that we purchased the company. The real value here is not just applying Longshots strategy that's produced Revenue growth over the past 3 years, it's acquiring the database of 15,000 sports gamblers. It's important to note that this serves both of our revenue streams - selling sports handicapping picks online and earning affiliate fees for referring our well-informed educated sports enthusiasts to legal, licensed sportsbooks across the USA. This was an ideal fit for Winners Inc. We can't wait for football season 2022 to begin this Fall."

The global sports betting market size was valued at USD $76.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. Factors such as the penetration of connected devices, changing regulatory landscape of the overall gambling industry, and growing digital infrastructure are fueling the demand for sports betting. The online segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The anticipated growth can be credited to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet worldwide. Technological development and digitalization have impacted the lifestyle of the global population. Codependent factors are financial growth, improvement in the standard of living, and an increase in disposable income.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinnersis currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

954-908-3366

HQ@Winnersinc.us

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710489/Winners-Inc-Executes-Letter-of-Intent-to-Acquire-The-Longshot-Report-with-over-15000-Active-Subscribers-in-their-Sports-Handicapping-Service