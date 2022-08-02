Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing a first-in-class neuroreparative drug to treat nervous system damage, will present the study design for its upcoming Phase 1b/2a Alzheimer's disease clinical trial at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) on August 3, 2022. NervGen's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Mikol, will present a poster summarizing unblinded data from the single ascending dose (SAD) cohort of the study and interim blinded data from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study, and for the first time will introduce the study design for the upcoming Phase 1b/2a trial of NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, in subjects with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Mikol stated, "I am very excited about sharing our trial design at AAIC. Importantly, it was developed with substantial input from our distinguished Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Advisory Board which is comprised of leading physicians and researchers in Alzheimer's disease."

George Perry, PhD, Founding Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and Semmes Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology at the University of Texas, San Antonio, and member of NervGen's Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Advisory Board, stated, "I believe NVG-291's novel mechanism of action and the demonstration of function improvement in several different animal models of nervous system damage is of significant interest to the Alzheimer's disease field. I'm excited about playing a part in testing this drug in patients so we can determine if the repair mechanisms such as increased plasticity, axonal regeneration and remyelination results in favorable effects in Alzheimer's disease patients."

Paul Brennan, NervGen's President & CEO, stated, "NVG-291 has significant potential to repair the damage from this relentlessly progressive disease. Given the unique mechanism of NVG-291, we believe we have an opportunity to see changes in imaging biomarkers in this trial, which has been designed to give us the best opportunity to detect efficacy in Alzheimer's patients."

About Alzheimer's Association International Conference

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company's initial target indications are Alzheimer's disease, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. For more information, go to www.nervgen.com.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291 and is developing a unique new class of drugs around the technology. NVG-291 is a therapeutic peptide that mimics the intracellular domain of the receptor protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma), a cell surface receptor known to interact with chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs). Both protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma and CSPGs have been shown to inhibit neural repair mechanisms following nervous system damage. NVG-291-R, the rodent form of NVG-291, has been shown to promote functional recovery and enable nervous system repair in a range of animal models, including models of spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury, multiple sclerosis and stroke, through enhanced plasticity, axonal regeneration, and remyelination.

