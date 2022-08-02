

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$5.65 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$3.85 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $11.91 million from $9.91 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$5.65 Mln. vs. -$3.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.06 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $11.91 Mln vs. $9.91 Mln last year.



