Fact.MR: Need for Odour Control Textiles in Sports and Medical Sector to Create US$ 8.64 Billion Market Opportunity in 2032

North America Will Remain the Undisputed Leader in Odour Control Textile Market, Contributing Over 1/3rd of Share in 2022

Fact.MR's latest report on odour control textiles market provides compelling insights into growth drivers, restraints, and consumer demands influencing odour control textiles sales. Besides this, it provides information about growth opportunities across various segments including end use, application, sector, and region.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global odour control textiles market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 5.54 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.64 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Demand in the market is driven by growing popularity of odour control textiles in industries like apparel, healthcare, and sportswear industries.

Odour control textiles are materials that eliminate or reduce unpleasant odours from a variety of products, such as athletic shoes, socks, yoga pants, uniforms, sports gear, home textiles, etc., without affecting the fabric's inherent properties. Growing hygiene awareness among consumers is anticipated to boost growth in the global odour control textiles market during the forecast period.

Development of unpleasant odours in clothing due to microbial growth, air pollution, perspiration, and other factors, is prompting manufacturers to use odour control textiles. Thus, growing usage of odour control textiles along with rise in production and sales of clothing will eventually push the demand for odour control textiles

Similarly, growing popularity of odour control textiles in sports & medical applications is anticipated to foster growth in the global odour control textiles market during the assessment period.

Regionally, North Europe will continue to remain at the top of the ladder, accounting for over 1/3th revenue share of the global market in 2022. Growth in North America odour control textiles market is driven by rising usage of odour control textiles across industries like healthcare and sports, availability of advanced odour control technologies, and heavy presence of leading odour control textiles manufacturers.

Key Takeaways:

By end use, apparel & footwear and home & medical textiles segment will collectively account for the largest share of the global odour control textiles market by 2032.

Based on sector, industrial segment is likely to be the most remunerative in the global odour control textile markets during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 34.3% of the odour control textiles market in 2022.

is expected to account for the largest share of 34.3% of the odour control textiles market in 2022. With rising consumer inclination towards using high odorless fabrics, Europe is set to account for 26.7% share of the global market in 2022.

is set to account for 26.7% share of the global market in 2022. The odour control textiles market in China is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 393.6 million in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of odour control textiles in industrial and residential sectors is pushing the demand growth in the global odour control textiles market.

Growing hygiene consciousness of consumers is likely to push the demand for odour control textiles during the forecast period.

Advancements in odor control technology will further guide growth in the global odour control textiles market during the next decade.

Restraints:

Lack of availability of technology required for manufacturing odour control textiles in some regions is limiting growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading odour control textiles manufacturers are focusing on developing and integrating novel technologies for manufacturing odour control textiles.

For instance,

In June 2022 , Patagonia and HeiQ launched their jointly developed next generation sustainable odor control technology for textiles, HeiQ Fresh MNT.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

THOMPSON TEE

Sciessent LLC

HeiQ Materials AG

Dyntex GmbH

SANITIZED AG

Trevira GmbH

Polygiene AB

Life Material Technologies Limited

ODEGON

Microban International Ltd

Kleen Fabrics

Noble Biomaterials

ARCHROMA

Agiene, LLC

Crypton LLC

More Valuable Insights on Odour Control Textiles Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global odour control textiles market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the odour control textiles market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By End Use:

Apparel & Footwear

Sports Apparel



Uniforms



Intimates



Socks and Gloves



Footwear



Others

Home & Medical Textiles

Towels



Bed Linen



Table Wear



Curtains



Accessories and Others

Carpets & Floor Coverings

Others

By Application:

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

By Sector:

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare Industry



Sports & Fitness Industry



Others

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Odour Control Textiles Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the odour control textiles market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global odour control textiles market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the odour control textiles market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the odour control textiles market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global odour control textiles market during 2022-2032?

