

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $56.97 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $69.80 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $377.02 million from $371.66 million last year.



IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.30



