- (PLX AI) - Expeditors Q2 net income USD 378 million.
- • Q2 EBIT USD 506 million vs. estimate USD 484 million
- • Q2 revenue USD 4,600 million vs. estimate USD 4,730 million
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:51
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates
|SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings...
|14:46
|Expeditors GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.13, revenue of $4.6B misses by $100M
|14:40
|Expeditors Q2 EPS USD 2.27 vs. Estimate USD 2.12
|What's in the Cards for Expeditors (EXPD) in Q2 Earnings?
|Aktienmarkt: Kurs der Expeditors-Aktie im Plus
|Im Plus liegt aktuell das Wertpapier von Expeditors . Zuletzt zahlten Investoren für die Aktie 104,60 US-Dollar. Heute hat sich am US-amerikanischen Aktienmarkt das Wertpapier von Expeditors zwischenzeitlich...
