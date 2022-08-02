Digitalzone Shares Its Growth Story For The Second Quarter of 2022

Digitalzone's Q1 objective was a 500% revenue growth by the end of 2022. By the first half of 2022, they're nearly halfway there, recording a growth of 200% from the already impressive first quarter's growth of 700%.

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalzone's North America Sales Team concluded their Q2'22 Quarterly Business Review (QBR) in early July. Their CEO, Rishikkes Pawar, inaugurated the event. The results of the Q2, KPIs, and strategies for the next (Q3) were discussed by the Sales Team.

CEO, Rishikkes in the last quarter's QBR had stated:

"We are happy with our Q1 performance. We exceeded our growth objectives, demonstrated strong financial performance, and increased profitability in a highly competitive market. We now have a team strength of 300+ people working in the US and India. We know that we can double from here with the right strategy and collective efforts."

In Q1'22, Digitalzone recorded a massive jump in revenue growth-700% from Q4'21. This growth has ballooned 200% in Q2'22.

The company managed to surpass all targets set for Q2.

"We're extremely proud of our performance in Q2. Branding was given top importance via Forrester's in-person event and PR releases. Our efforts culminated in bagging remarkable opportunities with enterprise accounts," Rishikkes says, in his address, at the Q2'22 QBR.

The list of accounts bagged in this quarter is impressive: Zscaler, MongoDB, Indeed, Slack, Splunk and FloQast amongst others.

Rishikkes remarked: "Innovative initiatives by our Customer Success team have bolstered our customer relationships. A 90% renewal rate is the best testimony to the great work our customer success and operations teams put in."

During the QBR, due credit was showered on Anthony Mader, Digitalzone's newest employee. Anthony won the Sales Performance Award For Highest Quota Attainment despite just having stepped into his new shoes at Digitalzone.

Rishikkes summarized the goals for Q3, in his address.

"Our goals heading into Q3 are to strengthen our customer relationships, keep our customers aligned, improve our customer retention, create a better customer experience, and communicate our value proposition."

Digitalzone will focus on increasing average deal size and targeting tier-3 and tier-4 accounts, with regular inter-department collaboration in the upcoming quarter.

Additionally, US, UK, and Singapore will all see an increase in the size of Digitalzone's Sales, Product, and Customer Success teams by the end of 2022.

Rishikkes also made a big announcement at the QBR. This one adds fuel to the Digitalzone growth story.

"We are proud to be the Platinum Sponsor at the B2BSMX Conference and excited to present a Live Case Study on August 8th at B2BSMX. This features our client BMC Software, for whom we generated a $2 million pipeline and 17x ROI."

Catch Digitalzone at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange (B2BSMX), at Booth #206, from Aug. 8-10, 2022 at Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway Everett, MA.

About Rishikkes Pawar

Digitalzone's CEO Rishikkes Pawar built his company from the ground up. Back in 2020 when Digitalzone was in debt and only had one client-Rishikkes risked a 100% stake. In just 2 years, the company has helped numerous Fortune 1000 companies boost their sales and marketing.

CEO Rishikkes says, "On our roadmap, we've added London, Singapore, and Dubai. In the next three to five years, we want to be a tribe of over a thousand people and hit revenues of $100M."

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone lends its expertise and services to brands that wish to touch the pinnacle of success. For more info, visit https://digitalzone.com/