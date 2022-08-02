Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTCQB: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and naturally-derived approved drugs, is pleased to announce that it has raised $650,000 through the sale of debenture units ("Units"). Each unit is comprised of a $1,000 principal amount convertible secured debenture (a "Debenture") and 20,000 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant").

Each debenture bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum payable monthly in arrears, matures one year from the date of issue and is convertible into common shares at a price of $0.05. Each debenture is secured by a general security agreement from the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. Each subscriber is entitled to a closing fee in the amount of 8% of their aggregate subscription price which fee was paid by way of a set off against the $1,000 Unit purchase price. The Company has agreed that 50% of the proceeds realized from the sale of the consideration received from the sale of Pharmadrug GmbH to Khiron Life Sciences Corp. will be paid to the holders of the debentures until such time that the debentures are repaid. As previously announced in a press release dated May 31, 2022, the Company has agreed to sell 100% of the securities of Pharmadrug Production GMBH for consideration consisting of 5,500,000 common shares in the capital of Khiron and a non-interest bearing promissory note in the principal amount of $1,100,000 which note will be payable one year from the date of issue. The debentures are meant to serve as a bridge financing until such time that the transaction closes and PharmaDrug can monetize the shares and debenture. The sale is scheduled to close this week.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share (subject to adjustment) for a period of two years following the issuance thereof. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital purposes.

The Company also announces today that it will be issuing 2,089,963 common shares to the holders of its 12% convertible debentures as an agreed payment to delay current interest payments due by 12 months and 200,000 common shares for the satisfaction of an outstanding payable. The shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.05.

Daniel Cohen, Chairman and CEO, will be receiving 883,219 of the common shares issued in satisfaction of the penalty and the issuance will therefore constitute a related party transaction under applicable securities laws. The Company will be relying upon the exemptions in sections 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and 5.7(1)(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Per Cent of Market Capitalization) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

The Company believes that the payment of the penalty to alleviate cash constraints is in the best interests of the Company. The independent members of the board of directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the payment.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs. PharmaDrug owns 100% of Pharmadrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug Production"), a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license and German EuGMP certification allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the European Union. PharmaDrug owns 100% Sairiyo Therapeutics ("Sairiyo"), a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through clinical trials and the associated regulatory approval process in the US and Europe. Sairiyo is currently developing its patented reformulation of cepharanthine, a drug that has shown substantial third party validated potential for the treatment of infectious disease and rare cancers. Sairiyo is also conducting R&D in the psychedelics space for the treatment of non-neuropsychiatric conditions. The Company also owns 100% of Super Smart, a company building a vertically integrated retail business with the goal to elevate the use of functional mushrooms as natural based medicines.

