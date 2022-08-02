Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.

"I am delighted to join Stilla Technologies to further accelerate the market adoption of the naica system, a digital PCR platform that combines on a single, flexible platform the desirable functionalities to support both a broad range of routine applications as well as those most demanding applications where absolute quantitation with the highest possible levels of sensitivity and multiplexing are required," says Sergeant.

Along with the addition of Sergeant, Stilla Technologies also announces several new distribution partnerships in Asia. Joining current regional partners ApexBio (China), Cycloud Bio (China), FUJIFILM (Japan), and ThunderBio Science (South Korea), are DKSH (Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia), Sciencewerke (Singapore), LevelBio (Taiwan), Bio-Active (Thailand), ITS (Vietnam), and Eppendorf (India).

"As research solution providers we are witnessing the increasing demand for digital PCR analysis and have selected Stilla's naica platform as the most capable solution to address the diversity of market dynamics that this part of the world is known for," notes Sean Barker, DKSH Holding in Australia. "We have been impressed by the vision of the company and its ability to translate industry needs into innovative, quality products supported by a quality team."

Stilla had earlier in 2022 announced the addition of twelve new distribution partners in the EMEA region to complement its direct sales channels.

"Yvan is the right, seasoned leader for Stilla to manage direct and indirect market access channels in EMEA. With today's addition of six strategic partners in APAC, Stilla substantially increases its global market presence, and strengthens its ability to serve customers globally," notes Philippe Mourere, President and CEO of Stilla Technologies.

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the multiplex digital PCR company transforming complex genomic data into actionable insights across a wide range of research and clinical applications including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and food and environmental testing. Stilla's groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR solution, the naica system, is the industry's first digital PCR system featuring six fluorescent channels, providing biomedical researchers and clinicians the highest multiplexing and detection capacity available on the market. Stilla has U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA, European headquarters in Paris, France, and strategic distribution and business partnerships in China and throughout EMEA. To learn more, visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

