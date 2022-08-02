OneMeta AI Acquires Metalanguage, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC Markets:ONEI). OneMeta AI announced today that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of Metalanguage, Inc.

Metalanguage, Inc. has proprietary artificial intelligence architecture that empowers its products in the metaverse, academia, gaming, medical, and business conferencing.

"The acquisition of Metalanguage, Inc. will speed the growth of our Company and provide revenue from the various marketplaces that they have targeted," stated Rowland Day, CEO and Founder of OneMeta AI, previously known as WebSafety, Inc.

With the completion of the acquisition, Rowland Day has stepped down as the CEO, and Saul Leal, the founder of Metalanguage, Inc., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of OneMeta AI and is now the CEO of OneMeta AI. Mr. Day went on to say that "the experience and technical skillset of Mr. Leal will open many potential business opportunities for the Company. He knows how to develop and use artificial intelligence, allowing the Company to create many products for various markets, including the metaverse."

"The Artificial Intelligence space will support every relevant industry today and in the future," said Saul Leal, Onemeta AI's new CEO, "from complex medical decisions to interactive real-time gaming experiences, Artificial Intelligence will empower our lives" Mr. Leal continues, "I am excited to add value to Onemeta AI's track record and mission, together with the WebSafety apps we plan to continue to develop applications that will enhance our human condition."

About OneMeta AI

Onemeta AI is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS operating systems. Among its applications the WebSafety app (www.websafety.com) allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real-time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and those on the highways and roads.

About Metalanguage

Metalanguage is a software and research company focusing on solving daily problems through artificial intelligence solutions. Metalanguage has developed several apps using natural language processing and cognitive services. Among its innovations,Metalanguage has developed REAL-TIME audio interpretation powered by artificial intelligence,which allows conversations between individuals without a common language.

