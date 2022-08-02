Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHR0 ISIN: US6837121036 Ticker-Symbol: 25M 
Tradegate
02.08.22
16:21 Uhr
4,708 Euro
+0,044
+0,93 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5894,62516:36
4,5894,61716:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC4,708+0,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.