Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Vor Abflug! Uranrakete baut sich immer weiter auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2022 | 15:33
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Publicity Department of Liuyang City: "Saying Love You in Liuyang City" Large Immersive Firework Show Blooming

LIUYANG, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the evening of July 30, the debut of "Saying love you in Liuyang city -- Large Immersive Firework Show" bursted into bloom wonderfully in audiences' exclamation and love expression between lovers.

-Saying

All the audiences experienced this fantastic and technical firework show for nearly 80 minutes, which was composed of sound, lighting, shadow, drama and flame. This firework show was presented a visual feast for all audiences on the spot and on line by means of fireworks and multimedia technologies multiple crossover, according to the Publicity Department of Liuyang City.

The firework show presented in three chapters lasting for nearly 80 minutes. In the first and second chapters, different shapes of fireworks bloomed in the air with romantic or passionate music. In the third chapter, 520 drones staged romantic Chinese characters such as "saying love in Liuyang city", "watching sunrise and sunset with you" and romantic "dancing with your lover" display.

Liuyang fireworks industry is now forming an industry cluster with line operation, designing, packing, printing, storage logistics and culture creativity. In recent years, Liuyang city has accelerated supply-side structural reform of fireworks industry, and achieved the goal of transformation and upgrading of industrial sectors.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=426775
Caption: "Saying Love You in Liuyang City" large immersive firework show in Liuyang city

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870835/Firework_show.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.