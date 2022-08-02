Aquarium Hydrometer Market to Surpass US$ 2.2 Mn by 2032 Amid High Demand for Water Balancing Equipment for Aquariums - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for aquarium accessories due to high adoption of ornamental fish aquariums for decorative purposes.Easy Availability and Wide Variety Will Drive Sales of Aquarium Hydrometers Online

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the aquarium hydrometer market size is forecast to reach US$ 1.1 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 7 % CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 2.2 Mn by 2032

Fish are sensitive to temperature fluctuations in their environment, hence they should be bred in wild water species. The fish will be anxious and susceptible to parasite infection if the aquarium is too cold, and if the aquarium is too warm, the dissolved oxygen levels will rapidly drop, causing the fish to choke in the aquarium. As a result, a proper temperature control system and salt control must be installed. As a result, aquarium accessories are essential.

Due to the increasing fascination with the undersea world and its effect on the atmosphere in homes and other residential and commercial spaces, the worldwide aquarium accessories market has grown in popularity over the years. Aquariums have become a valuable encounter with nature for the younger generation, as well as a source of information about aquatic animals.

Request a Sample of this Report PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15346

In recent years, keeping fish has been a popular hobby among people all over the world, causing the worldwide aquarium accessories industry to grow at a rapid pace. A well-kept aquarium is one of the most attractive living ornaments that can be found in any home, hotel, restaurant, or another establishment.

"Rising trend of pet humanisation has propelled the interest in pet care and wellness, which is expected to drive sales of aquarium hydrometers for household aquariums. In addition to this, expansion in the pisciculture sector across emerging economies will fuel demand over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on sales channel, demand for aquarium hydrometers at online channels will remain high.

In terms of product type, sales of swing arm hydrometers will continue gaining traction.

The U.S. will dominate the North America aquarium hydrometer market over the forecast period.

aquarium hydrometer market over the forecast period. China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for a dominant share in the East Asia aquarium hydrometer market.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15346

Competition Landscape

Leading companies in the aquarium hydrometer include

Tropical Marine Centre Ltd.,

PetSmart, Petco,

Petland,

Juwel Aquarium, and

Tetra.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Aquarium Hydrometer, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Aquarium hydrometer based on by Product Type (Swing arm hydrometers, Floating hydrometers,), by Application (Saltwater aquarium, Freshwater aquarium) by End-use (Residential, Commercial) by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Discount Stores, Salon/Grooming Clubs, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Other Sales Channel), & region.

Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15346

Aquarium Hydrometer Market by Category

Product Type:

Swing arm hydrometers,

Floating hydrometers

Application:

Seawater Aquarium

Freshwater Aquarium

End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Price Range:

Low

Economy

Premium

Sales Channels:

Wholesale distributors

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Aqua specialty Centre

Aquarium shops

Pet Care Shops

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15346

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape

Aquarium Protein Skimmers Market - The aquarium protein skimmers market is gaining traction since the past few years, due to the need for maintaining water quality and health of fish in aquariums

Aquarium Heaters and Chillers Market - The aquarium heaters and chillers market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 29 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 47.5 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032

Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market - The global aquarium pumps and filters market is estimated to be valued at US$ 821 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,546 Mn by 2032. It is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032

Aquarium Water Treatment Market - The global aquarium water treatment market size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7,320.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032

Smoking Accessories Market - Smoking Accessories Market by Type (Waterpipes, Vaporizers, Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes, Lighters, Filter & Paper Tips, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale) and Regional Forecast-2022 to 2032

Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Products Market - Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Products Market by Product (RYO Tobacco, Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes, Injector, Filter & Paper Tip), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) & Region- 2022 to 2032

Pet Market - Pet Market (Purchasing of Pets) by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes), Price Range (Economy, Premium), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), & Region for 2022-2032

Retail Vending Machine Market - Retail Vending Machine Market by Type (Food, Beverage, Games/Amusement, Tobacco, Candy & Confectionery, Beauty & Personal Care, Ticket), by Payment Mode (Cash, Cashless), by Application (Commercial Places, Offices, Public Places, Other Places), & Regional Analysis till 2032

Pet Stain Remover and Odour Control Market - Pet Stain Remover and Odour Control Market by Product Type (Solution Spray, Foam Spray, Stain Carpet, Powder, Stain Liquids), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium), Sales Channels (Wholesalers/ Distributors, Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores, Pet Speciality Stores, Convenience Store), & Region Forecast to 2022-2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aquarium-hydrometers-market

Latest Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg