Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Acquires Regen Biowellness, Inc.

Former L'Oréal President Jim Morrison joins Emergents Board of Directors

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has acquired Regen Biowellness, Inc., f/k/a Availa Bio, Inc. ("Regen"), a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. The Acquisition was made for preferred stock of Emergent and other financial considerations.

Jim Morrison, President and CEO of Regen has joined the Emergent Board of Directors. Mr. Morrison is a legend in the personal care industry, most notably as President of L'Oréal. While at L'Oréal, Morrison oversaw growth that averaged more than 20% year-over-year. He engineered the acquisitions of Redken and Matrix and led the company during a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure. He is considered one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space. Morrison has had a long history of working with celebrities in the beauty space, such as Britney Spears, Kimora Lee Simmons, Flo Rida, Katharine McPhee, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Kylie Jenner and others.

Newly Appointed Emergent Board of Directors Member Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal with Current Board of Directors Member Marvin Segel, son of QVC founder Joseph Segel

Marvin Segel, Director and CMO of Emergent Health stated "Jim Morrison is the perfect Director and will be the perfect CEO for Emergent. Levelheaded and professional with a fantastic accounting background at the same time. He understands all aspects of a small and large company and how to position and grow a company in today's world."

Business Week Magazine previously wrote: "Over the last two decades, Mr. Morrison has had a profound impact on the American Beauty Industry. In the industry's history no other executive has had the level of financial responsibility or breadth of organizational experience as Jim. His devotion to, and success within the American Beauty Industry is unmatched."

Regen Biowellness products include:

Product with Issued Patents

Immuniain TM (Immune Booster) - Irreversibly-inactivated pepsinogen fragments for modulating immune function (Immune Booster- FDA Cleared) ImmunaZin contains an FDA approved New Dietary Ingredient (NDI), and the NDI # is 1140 Patent No. US 8,309,072; Patent Issued: November 13, 2012

Pending Patent Applications

Veterinary Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods

Application No. 16/419,392; International Application PCT/US2019/048695

Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods

US Application No. 16/419,336; International Application PCT/US2019/048691

Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, European Application

Product Name: KidzStrips ®

Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, Eurasian Application

Product Name: KidzStrips ®

Fertilizer

Product Name: HydroSoil ®, Water retaining Hemp enhanced fertilizer, water plant once every two weeks

Other Products

IcyEase

Adhesive Ice Pack for muscle/joint pain to cool surface and address pain.

Patent-pending, FDA pain claim in progress. IcyEase contains menthol, menthol is an approved pain relief ingredient in the FDA's monograph for topical pain relief

Micro Voltage Trans Derm C

Patent application in progress for pain with unique and superior absorbing features due to wearer's movement generated Micro Voltage

Silverpro - our only FDA approved medical device for the treatment of pain. Revolutionary technology combining genuine silver yarn with low-static carbon fibers, to create the world's most advanced-compression pain relief fabric

The acquisition of Regen, along with the human and pet related products already in the Emergent family, through its subsidiaries Emergent OTC and Emergent Medical Foods for humans, as well as Pharmazu's products for pets, plans to create a complete human and pet portfolio of products. With the previously announced acquisition of Fusion Pharmacy on June 29th 2022, Emergent intends to be a major participant in the field of OTC human and pet products.

Jim Morrison, President/CEO of Regen Biowellness and newly appointed Emergent Board of Directors member stated "I am overjoyed to be joining Emergent's Board of Directors and having the opportunity to develop develop its business units. The acquisition is a 'win-win' for the shareholders of both companies. The pipeline that the combined companies have, along with additional strategic partnerships will ensure growth for several years to come"

James W. Zimbler, CEO of Emergent stated "With this much-anticipated acquisition of Regen BioWellness, we intend to further and solidify our advancement into the areas of regenerative medicine, OTC products and the exciting areas of regenerative care through Biologics. The addition of Jim Morrison to our Board, adds experience and vision to our company and its executives. We can all benefit from his knowledge and success".

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. is developing a product line in the field of Regenerative Medicine and improved neutraceuticals and phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription. Its products comprise ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu, its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

Jim Zimbler email

631-806-1420

Emergent Website

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710522/Emergent-Acquires-Regen-Biowellness-Inc