Zift Solutions Marks Six Years of SOC 2 Compliance

CARY, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zift Solutions , a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, has marked its sixth consecutive completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit without exceptions. SOC 2 compliance consists of an examination and audit capturing how successfully a company protects its customer data.

The annual reports assess the risks associated with technology services. The SOC 2 Type II audit is completed by Zift Solutions' auditors. Its standards are defined by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

A sample of some controls covered in the SOC 2 Type 2 report include:

Communication of changes to customers

Internal access control to production environments

System monitoring and ongoing risk assessments

Disaster recovery and data backup

System and security monitoring and incident response processes

Employee onboarding and termination processes

"The sixth year of SOC 2 compliance is another reminder of Zift's commitment to putting our customers first," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions. "We have established the necessary controls to maintain the highest level of security and protection for client data."

"Maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy of data for our customers and their partners is a top priority for Zift. We are proud to prove our commitment through six years of SOC 2 compliance," added Lionel Farr, Zift's CTO.

Zift Solutions hosts and protects billions of points of data related to channel operations, marketing, and sales. By passing this audit with no exceptions, Zift Solutions shows total compliance with the highest standards of security. Zift is well-equipped to mitigate risks associated with cloud computing platforms, and more in conjunction with delivery of its partner relationship management software and services.

Obtaining the SOC 2 audit for six consecutive years is just one example of Zift's focus on data security. Other features, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) for accessing data centers and VPNs hosted through Zift-owned devices, provide peace of mind to companies requiring the highest level of security.

For more information on the SOC 2 audit, please contact heatherball@ziftsolutions.com.

About Zift Solutions

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions has a decade and a half of experience delivering Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA). As the global leader in Enterprise Channel Management, the company's ZiftONE platform integrates channel sales, marketing, enablement, and operations in a single end-to-end channel management solution that oversees the entire funnel from lead to revenue. In 2020, Zift was named the only leader in both Channel Marketing Automation and Partner Relationship Management by Forrester Research. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com .

