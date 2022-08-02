Integrity Business Solutions: Stryde Solutions Has Saved Over $500m for US Businesses Thanks to Their Innovative Financing Solutions

FENTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / As we enter a global recession and are plighted with the inflationary pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic has created - businesses of all kinds are looking to slim down their cost bases and find more efficient means of financing their operations.

However, often this requires some fresh eyes to come in and help uncover the potential for savings across your company. This is where Stryde Solutions has really come into its own - having saved its clients over $500m and counting over the past couple of years.

As a division of Integrity Business Solutions, the organization boasts a really impressive team of people and a war chest of resources that can work with any client to identify saving opportunities, underutilized tax incentives, and more efficient financing mechanisms. Their trademark service style is to get deep into the weeds for their clients, looking for the small adjustments and optimizations that can make a significant difference when compounded.

When it comes to business financing, their expertise in working with key financial institutions pays dividends here as they help clients to curate an investment case that is robust, compelling, and aligned with longer-term strategic objectives. In addition, they have a roster of lenders and investors who are looking for the next diamond in the rough - and access to that network is invaluable. Some of the corporate loan products that they help to procure include conventional loans, bridge loans, security-based financing, deposit-based financing, credit card lines, and much more.

This is proving to be an incredibly valuable proposition in our current economic climate as businesses buckle down for the challenging times that are ahead. Stryde Solutions uses proprietary software to dig through the internal data of a client and look for billing errors, overcharging, and other such anomalies that are impacting profitability. Clients have been amazed to see just what they can save with a few tweaks to processes, systems, and workflows - and that allows them to use those resources more wisely.

Solutions like these are the life rafts that can help companies make their way through difficult times and after the longest bull market in history, it feels like we're all in for an extended bear market that will challenge even the strongest of companies. Stryde Solutions is on a mission to mitigate that damage and provide practical and actionable steps that protect profitability and provide robust risk protection that is sorely needed.

To explore this for your business, Stryde Solutions offers free consultations in all 50 states, and with just a 15-minute analysis - they can inform you as to what they think they can accomplish in your specific case. This makes it more accessible than ever to get a financial partner on your side who is working around the clock to save you money.

Stryde Solutions is a sophisticated financial firm that assists clients with unlocking savings across their organization and securing financing for business and real estate purposes. The team of consultants, project managers, engineers, intellectual property attorneys, and expense auditors work together seamlessly to uncover expense reductions and specialized tax incentives.

