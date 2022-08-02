At 4.70% CAGR, Global Calcium Aluminate Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 1794.27 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The calcium aluminate market size was worth around USD 1,362.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,794.27 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.70% over the forecast period.

Calcium Aluminate Market: Overview

Aluminum and calcium oxide are heated at high temperatures to create a group of minerals known as calcium aluminates. Depending on the purity level needed, lime and alumina or limestone and bauxite are combined to create calcium aluminates, which, when cooled, leave behind hard calcium aluminate clinkers. It can be utilized as an aggregate when crushed or screened, with the composition and color depending on the amount and purity of each source ingredient. The clinker can harden very quickly yet in a controlled fashion in formulations when ground into a fine powder and used as a binder, which creates a paste when combined with water. Additionally, it contains trace levels of phosphorus, magnesium, iron, silicon, and manganese. Calcium aluminate is added to the mix to provide concrete products with additional high-strength durability.

It is often used as mineral reagents or high-performance specialty binders across various sectors. Because of their resilience to abrasion, heat, and corrosion, rapid hardening, and ease of grading variation control, calcium aluminates serve as specialized binders in concrete and mortars for specialized applications. By mixing them with additional high-quality components, unique hydraulic binders can be created. They can also be found in non-hydraulic systems because they are used as mineral reagents. Because of their low-temperature melting properties and capacity to absorb impurities in molten metal, some grades of calcium aluminate, for instance, are utilized in metallurgical treatments (foundry, iron and steel industries).

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Calcium Aluminate Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Calcium Aluminate Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.70 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Calcium Aluminate Market was valued at approximately USD 1362.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1794.27 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. It is projected that countries like China , India , South Korea , Japan , Indonesia , and Vietnam will significantly impact the calcium aluminate market in the Asia Pacific region soon.

, , , , , and will significantly impact the calcium aluminate market in the region soon. The United States controls the calcium aluminate market in North America , making it one of the areas with the greatest potential globally.

controls the calcium aluminate market in , making it one of the areas with the greatest potential globally. The need for calcium aluminate in water treatment applications is one of the factors driving this market's expansion.

It is mostly employed in building chemistry in several applications, including sealers, self-leveling toppings, repair mortars, non-shrink grouts, and bedding mortars.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Calcium Aluminate Market by Type (Pre-melting and Sintered Type), By Application (Steel Refining, Water Treatment, and Calcium Aluminate Cements) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Calcium Aluminate Market: Growth Drivers

The market growth is expected to boost with increased usage from the construction sector.

The use of products will undoubtedly be influenced positively by the rise in global building industry. It is mostly employed in building chemistry in several applications, including sealers, self-leveling toppings, repair mortars, non-shrink grouts, and bedding mortars. During the projected period, encouraging government regulations, urbanization, public & private funding, and a growing population will increase building attraction usage. These factors are major drivers of the global calcium aluminate market growth.

Calcium Aluminate Market: Restraints

High cost to impede market progress to a certain extent.

Calcium aluminate is used in the mining and construction industries. Still, several things can function as market restrictions, like high prices that can make people reluctant to buy such equipment. Contractors are discouraged from purchasing the equipment due to high purchasing cost, installation expenses, and maintenance prices. Such reasons may influence people to decide against purchasing, which is anticipated to result in a drop in market demand.

Calcium Aluminate Market: Opportunities

Substitute for fluorspar to present growth prospects for the market in coming period.

In refining steel, calcium aluminates are employed to reduce ladle slag. Due to the need for fluorspar-free ladle slag fluxing and using calcium aluminates is a cost-effective method, their use has expanded. Fluorspar is only used in steel workshops that use aluminum-killed steel. Because of this, the use of calcium aluminate as a fluorspar alternative has expanded, allowing for the effective and quick fluidization of calcium oxide (CaO). Calcium aluminate provides fluidity and basicity necessary for effective steel refining in the ladle, as well as the dilution of manganese oxide (MnO) and iron oxide (FeO) levels in the carryover slag.

Calcium Aluminate Market: Challenges

The active presence of substitutes in the market to pose challenge for market growth.

The presence of substitutes for calcium aluminate, such as aluminum slag, is expected to restrict the growth of this global calcium aluminate market.

Global Calcium Aluminate Market: Segmentation

The global calcium aluminate market is classified based on type, application, and region.

The market is divided into pre-melting and sintered types according to type. In an electric arc furnace, the pre-melting process uses raw materials. It is required to reduce the viscosity of the molten metal and clean it of impurities to manufacture high-quality steel. Depending on the mixing pattern utilized throughout these procedures, pre-melting can be classified as either static or dynamic. While dynamic melting creates convection currents that uniformly mix across vessel walls, static pre-melting uses direct electric current flow into the refractory material to produce stationary melt. At the same time, the sintered kind is one of the product types in calcium aluminate. Sintering turns some materials from powder or granules into solid forms by heating and cooling them.

The application separates the global market into calcium aluminate cement, water treatment, and steel refining. A white-colored hydrated metal oxide with good chemical stability, calcium aluminate reacts with metal oxides and alkalis. It can be utilized as a foundation material for aluminum products in industries including smelting, non-ferrous metallurgy, the production of refractories, cement, etc. Calcium aluminate is used in the water treatment due to its unique properties. To make calcium aluminate cement, calcium aluminate clinker is also crushed with a minor amount of gypsum and other additives.

List of Key Players in Calcium Aluminate Market:

Almatis

Kerneos

imsa

Calucem

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

RWC

Ambition Refractories

BPI

Luoyang Refmat Corporation

Oreworld Trade

Ruishi Renewable Resources Group

Caltra Nederland

U.S.

Electrofused Minerals

Shree Harikrushna Industries

Gorka Cement

Denka Company

Carborundum Universal Limited

Calderys

Cementos Molins Industrial S.A

Elfusa

Union Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Calcium Aluminate Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Calcium Aluminate Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Calcium Aluminate Market Industry?

What segments does the Calcium Aluminate Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Calcium Aluminate Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1362.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1794.27 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.70 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Almatis, Kerneos, imsa, Calucem, Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials, Fengrun Metallurgy Material, RWC, Ambition Refractories, BPI, Luoyang Refmat Corporation, Oreworld Trade, Ruishi Renewable Resources Group, Caltra Nederland, U.S., Electrofused Minerals, Shree Harikrushna Industries, Gorka Cement, Denka Company, Carborundum Universal Limited, Calderys, Cementos Molins Industrial S.A, Elfusa, Union Corportion. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6079

Calcium Aluminate Market: Recent Developments

After receiving the necessary regulatory clearances, Cementos Molins will merge with calcium aluminate cement producer Calucem in November 2021 . Calucem is the owner of a bauxite mine in Turkey and the Pula grinding plant in Istria, Croatia . Cementos Molins is now the world's second-largest calcium aluminate producer due to the recent acquisition. According to the company, it expands and improves its selection of innovative and eco-friendly items in line with its manageable growth plan.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific dominated the calcium aluminate market in 2021.

Demand for calcium aluminate is highest in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, in that order. It is projected that countries like China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam will significantly impact the calcium aluminate market in the Asia Pacific region soon. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global calcium aluminate market throughout the forecast period. China is expected to soon dominate the area's calcium aluminate market.

In terms of demand, the United States controls the calcium aluminate market in North America, making it one of the areas with the greatest potential globally. The calcium aluminate market is anticipated to grow quickly in Latin America during the forecast period. The need for calcium aluminate in water treatment applications is one of the factors driving this market's expansion. It is anticipated that Western Europe will have a greater need for calcium aluminate than the rest of Europe in the future years.

Global Calcium Aluminate Market is segmented as follows:

Calcium Aluminate Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Calcium Aluminate Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Calcium Aluminate Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

